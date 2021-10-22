Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,564 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 6.92% of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLEH opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.