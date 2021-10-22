Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 1,144.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.51 million, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.27 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

