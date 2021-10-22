Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 146.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.89.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $149.44 on Friday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day moving average is $116.04. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 143.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.