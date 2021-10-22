Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

