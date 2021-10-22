Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,352,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $2,319,100.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 40,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after buying an additional 98,716 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

