Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Sells $3,405,301.57 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 53,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $3,405,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard E. Perlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

