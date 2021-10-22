Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Sells $5,480,426.25 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $134.03 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.