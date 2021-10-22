Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Major Shareholder Sells $8,162,000.00 in Stock

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OYST stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.32. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.