Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Major Shareholder Sells $8,162,000.00 in Stock

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
OYST stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.32. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.
Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
