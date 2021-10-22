Charles R. Schwab Sells 185,250 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $15,038,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

