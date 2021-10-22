Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE PSO opened at $8.71 on Monday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

