Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average is $114.80. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

