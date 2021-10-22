DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of DV stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,212,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,003,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

