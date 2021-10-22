Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EUXTF. HSBC lowered Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.93. Euronext has a 1 year low of $95.05 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.