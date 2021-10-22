Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

FRO stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Frontline by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Frontline by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Frontline by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Frontline by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

