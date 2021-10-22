$4.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report sales of $4.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.54 billion and the highest is $4.66 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $15.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.37 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Shares of LUV opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.