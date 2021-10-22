Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce sales of $85.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $88.57 billion. Apple reported sales of $64.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $367.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.01 billion to $371.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $383.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $374.46 billion to $396.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $149.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84. Apple has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

