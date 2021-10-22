Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENSO in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get DENSO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. DENSO has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.88.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. DENSO had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.