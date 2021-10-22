Dover Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

NYSE DOV opened at $169.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.94. Dover has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.