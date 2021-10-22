Just Group’s (JUST) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Just Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 91.65 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.45. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £951.61 million and a PE ratio of -6.40.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

