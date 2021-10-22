Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 301.25 ($3.94).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

LON:MONY opened at GBX 225.20 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.02. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 311 ($4.06).

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Peter Duffy bought 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.