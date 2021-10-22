NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,128.57 ($106.20).

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 7,872 ($102.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The stock has a market cap of £10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,957.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,977.64.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

