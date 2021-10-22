Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on NextEra Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.89. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.81 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after buying an additional 415,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after buying an additional 619,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

