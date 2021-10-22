RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RHI Magnesita to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 4,750 ($62.06) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,555 ($59.51).

Shares of RHIM stock opened at GBX 3,254 ($42.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,562.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,054.12. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a €0.50 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.21%.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

