Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PINC. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. Premier has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 109.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Premier by 145.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 10.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

