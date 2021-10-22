Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LON:RR opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 64.86 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.45 ($1.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.75.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £11,327.40 ($14,799.32). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £979.71 ($1,280.00). Insiders acquired a total of 82,625 shares of company stock valued at $10,874,522 over the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

