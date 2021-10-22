Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
LON:RR opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 64.86 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.45 ($1.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.75.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
