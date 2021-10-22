Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday.

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 569 ($7.43) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 548.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 538.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.72. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 607 ($7.93).

In other IntegraFin news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

