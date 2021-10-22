Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

