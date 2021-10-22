Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.20.

NYSE WAL opened at $119.24 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 696,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 390,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

