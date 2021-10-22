Morgan Stanley Downgrades Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $63.07 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after acquiring an additional 871,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

