Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $720.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $620.00 to $720.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $666.76.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $653.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $289.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day moving average of $539.35. Netflix has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $654.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

