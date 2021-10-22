U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.28 Million

Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report $124.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.42 million to $129.50 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $108.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $489.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $497.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $516.34 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $527.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

