Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GWO. ATB Capital raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.45.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.25. The stock has a market cap of C$34.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$26.36 and a 12-month high of C$39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 26.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,706.02.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.