National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Sunday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.57.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$134.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$132.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.69. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$93.70 and a 1 year high of C$136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.22.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

