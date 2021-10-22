Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Shares of IONS opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

