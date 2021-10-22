Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to C$113.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONEXF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

ONEXF opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.64. Onex has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $79.45.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 73.67%.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

