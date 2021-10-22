Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “
Shares of INLX stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $14.12 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.60.
Intellinetics Company Profile
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
