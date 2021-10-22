Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Shares of INLX stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $14.12 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 26.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellinetics will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

