Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

LCSHF opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

