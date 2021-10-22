Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MGY. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of MGY opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

