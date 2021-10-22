Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Quaker Chemical Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.79. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $236.90 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.