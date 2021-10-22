Bellway’s (BWY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,937.09 ($51.44).

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,177 ($41.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,433.68. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

