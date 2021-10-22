boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 435.56 ($5.69).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 198.90 ($2.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.50. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

