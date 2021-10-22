Avast (LON:AVST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 36.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVST. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 528 ($6.90).

Get Avast alerts:

Avast stock opened at GBX 562 ($7.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 581.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 524.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. Avast has a 12-month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.