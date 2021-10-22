Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

AHT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,858 ($76.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. The company has a market capitalization of £26.18 billion and a PE ratio of 32.81. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,742 ($35.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,284 ($82.10). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,702.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,291.63.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

