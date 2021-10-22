Analyzing Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) & Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $32.15 million 2.90 $7.11 million N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.94 billion 3.56 $539.00 million $3.02 21.38

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harleysville Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 7 7 1 2.50

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus price target of $62.65, indicating a potential downside of 2.98%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial N/A N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 38.07% 15.45% 1.37%

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Harleysville Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

