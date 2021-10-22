Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.64 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $167.51 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 107.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.