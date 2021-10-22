Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 139,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,540,443 shares.The stock last traded at $13.91 and had previously closed at $14.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after buying an additional 102,858 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

