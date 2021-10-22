Critical Survey: Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) & Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werewolf Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.04 million N/A N/A Cyclerion Therapeutics $2.30 million 52.50 -$77.80 million ($2.56) -1.09

Werewolf Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werewolf Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Cyclerion Therapeutics -1,880.97% -108.85% -64.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Werewolf Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Werewolf Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 65.00%. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 318.16%. Given Cyclerion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclerion Therapeutics is more favorable than Werewolf Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Werewolf Therapeutics beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients. The company's lead product candidates include WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of relapsed or refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors or lymphoma. It also develops WTX-613, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP). The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

