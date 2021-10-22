Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Argo Blockchain in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.