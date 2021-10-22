Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down to $19.85

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $19.34. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 8,917 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $580.27 million, a PE ratio of -236.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $129,199.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $197,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 745,650 shares of company stock worth $10,701,839. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.