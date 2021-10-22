Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Gap Down to $7.78

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $6.50. Vinco Ventures shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 226,423 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the third quarter worth $168,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth $628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth $641,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

